Wet and windy start to Friday, September 30

Blustery conditions today.
A wet and windy start today as a spell of persistent and occasionally heavy rain moves in from the west, bringing possible spot flooding. The rain will be accompanied by fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds with gales at sea. Clearer conditions with scattered showers will however follow during the afternoon as westerly winds will ease slightly. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.
TONIGHT
Scattered showers will continue overnight, most frequent along Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate southwest to west winds.
