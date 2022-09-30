€110,000 allocated to Leitrim/Tyrone cross-border study on ringforts

Leitrim County Council is the lead agency in the cross border study
Leitrim County Council has been allocated €110,000 in funding for a cross-border study under the Share Island Local Authority Development Funding Scheme.
Leitrim County Council is the lead on the study in partnership with the Mid Ulster District Council; the Department for Communities (NI) and the Irish Central Border Area Network (ICBAN).
The project is a Ringforts Feasibility Study focusing on Killahurk, Co Leitrim and Tullaghoge, Co Tyrone.
The study will look at the two associated Ringfort developments on each side of the border and includes work to transform a derelict Ringwork at Killahurk, near Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, and the development of a new pathway linking Tullaghoge Fort to Tullyhogue village, near Cookstown, Co Tyrone. It also includes an investigation of new approaches to interpretation of a recently-discovered settlement there.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.