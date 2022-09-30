Man arrested following incident at home of Sligo/Leitrim TD, Martin Kenny

Deputy Kenny was not at home when the incident occurred
Gardaí investigating an incident of endangerment that occurred at the home of Sligo/Leitrim TD, Martin Kenny in Aughavas, Co. Leitrim in the early hours of Thursday morning have arrested a man in his late 40s.
The incident occurred at approximately 2am on August 29.
The man was arrested this morning Friday, September 30 on suspicion of endangerment and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carrick-On-Shannon Garda station.
Investigations are ongoing and gardaí say they have no further comment to make at this time.
