02 Oct 2022

Kaleidoscope and Hedge at Solas Art Gallery Ballinamore

Kaleidoscope and Hedge at Solas Art Gallery Ballinamore

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

02 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Two new exhibitions opened up this month in Solas Art Gallery, Ballinamore and continue until October 15.
The exhibition showcases authentic creations by two very talented Artists, Karena Ryan and Aisling Blackburn.


Aisling Blackburn's exhibition titled “Hedge”, invites us to take a closer look at the ordinary plants that make up our hedgerows. They will be represented through the medium of pencil, paper, acrylic paint, watercolour and moving image.
Karena Ryan's exhibition titled “Kaleidoscope” is a highly tactile collection that has been inspired by memories of time spent with her grandparents in Mayo and Sligo. Historic maps and aerial views of the landscape have been abstracted into textile artworks using repurposed hand dyed Foxford blankets, vintage fabrics and linen.
The exhibition, which opened on Culture Night continues until October 15.


Solas Art Gallery is located above the Four Seasons Garden Centre on Main Street Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, N41 D2X3.
The Gallery opening times are 10am-6pm Monday-Saturday. Pop in to see this one-of-a-kind art exhibition.

