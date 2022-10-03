Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, October 3, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Dolan (née Marron), Oaklawn Drive, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Castleblayney, Monaghan / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Kathleen Dolan (née Marron) Oaklawn Drive, Roscommon Town and formerly of Toey, Shantonagh, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan and Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. October 1st, 2022. (Suddenly), at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Dan, son Thomas, parents Thomas and Kate, brother Thomas and her sisters Mary and Rose. She will be very sadly missed by her daughters Rose, Patricia, Mairead and Bernie, sons Joe and Brendan, brother Patrick, sons-in-law Morgan and Frank, daughter-in-law Linda, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home (Eircode F42 AX29) on Tuesday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o’c and again on Wednesday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning leaving her home at 10.30 o’c to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o’c. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. The Dolan family very much appreciate your support at this time. House private on Thursday morning please. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Thursday at 11 o’c by clicking https://www.churchtv.ie/roscommontown/

Eithne Lavin (née Lenehan), Lissalway, Castlerea, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Eithne Lavin (née Lenehan), Lavin's Shop and Post Office, Lissalway, Castlerea, County Roscommon and formerly Rathallen, Boyle, County Roscommon. 1st October 2022, peacefully but unexpectedly in the loving care of all her family at University College Hospital, Galway. Predeceased by her husband Seán, infant daughter Orla, parents Jimmy and Sarah. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Gearóid (Straffan), Kenneth (Lucan), Alan (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Ronan, daughters Mary (Kelly)(Lucan) and Sarah, son-in-law Adrian, daughters-in-law Marion and Gráinne, Alan's partner Niamh, grandchildren Seán, Pádraig, Daragh, Sienna, Phoebe, Caoimhe, Grace and James, brother John, sisters Myra and Josie, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, customers and many friends. Reposing at Flanagan's Funeral Home, Castleplunkett, on Tuesday, 4th October, 2022, from 5pm until 7.30pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning to arrive at 11.50am to St. Paul's Church, Kilmurray. Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Rathmoyle Cemetery. Livestream from 11.50am www.facebook.com/flanaganundertakers

Patrick Gilleran, Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon / Frenchpark, Roscommon



Peacefully at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Hubert and Ethna. Beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Hugh and John. Patrick will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, sisters Carmel, Teresa and Jacinta, nephews, nieces, uncle Willie, aunts Geraldine, Chris and Kay, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home Strokestown on Tuesday evening October 4th, from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning October 5th to the Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Martin Dolan, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Martin Dolan, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Newtownmanor, on Thursday, September 29th, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Marie and by his brother Sean. Sadly missed by his loving sons Mark and David, daughters Denise and Fidelma, sons-in-law Keelan and Barry, daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren Amber, Luke, Alex, Aidan, Oisin, Logan, Tori, Lauren and Kaeleigh, brother Seamus, sisters Mary and Breege, relatives and friends.

Removal on Monday at 11am to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. House private please.

May they Rest in Peace.