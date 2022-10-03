Search

03 Oct 2022

Farm Crime Survey 2022 launched

Survey wants to hear from sexual violence survivors in Louth

The survey was launched this week.

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin), in partnership with the Irish Farmers Association, is undertaking a comprehensive study of farm crime in Ireland.  

Crime in rural Ireland is on the rise and it is now more important than ever to understand the experiences and attitudes of the farming community towards farm crime, the criminal justice responses to it and the crime prevention measures for it.  

The findings of this survey will help to capture a national picture of farm crime in Ireland and can be used to identify what measures might be taken by Government, An Garda Síochána and other agencies to reduce crime on farms. 

Farmers are invited to complete the anonymous online survey that will take approximately 15 minutes. Participation is entirely voluntary and all details captured will remain completely confidential. 

IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe said it’s vitally important for farmers and their families to feel safe and secure in their homes and farms. Crime trends in recent years have been detrimental to rural homes and work ethics.

“Statistics need to be updated and this Farm Crime Survey is vital in gauging how severe the problem is and what remedial steps need to be taken by Government and the Garda Siochana to combat rural crime. I am asking all farm families and relevant rural dwellers to take the time and complete this valued survey. Together we can make our communities a safer place,” he added.

In order to participate in the survey, you must be aged 18 years or older, resident in the Republic of Ireland and are either a farmer or member of a farm household. 

This survey and its findings will be conducted independently and the final report will be published by TU Dublin in conjunction with the Irish Farmers Association later in the year. 

To begin the survey please follow this link.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media