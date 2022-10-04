Mobile phones, laptops, and tablets to use same charger from 2024

USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras from Autumn 2024, thanks to new EU legislation passed by the European Parliament today.
In the final stages of negotiations, the legislation was extended to include devices such as e-readers, laptops, keyboards, handheld game consoles and earbuds.
The new law is expected to be felt by consumers within the next 2 years, with laptops joining the regulation later in 2026.
The European Commission estimates the changes will save consumers up to €250 million per year on unnecessary charger purchases.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.