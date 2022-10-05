Leitrim County Councillors agree amendment to Draft County Development Plan banning use of toxic chemicals in gold mining

Leitrim County Councillors have agreed the introduction of an amendment banning the use of processing agents such as cyanide, mercury or cyanide compounds or sulfuric acid in the extraction of metals such as gold, as part of the Draft County Development Plan.

At a special meeting in The Landmark Hotel yesterday, Tuesday, October 4, Senior Planner, Bernard Greene told councillors that Leitrim County Council received 96 submissions related solely to gold mining following public consultation on the Draft Development Plan.

He said that some of the submissions consisted of just one line while others were lengthy and detailed.

Before considering amendments to the Draft County Development Plan, Mr Greene reminded councillors that the local authority's role as planning authority for gold mining is dependent on not only a sufficiently large reserve of the metal being identified through the prospecting process but, he added, there are three separate consents required before the Council considers planning for an application.

Firstly, he noted, if a gold mine requires an Integrated Pollution Control Licence, then it becomes a matter for the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), not Leitrim County Council.

Planning, he added, for a goldmine would also include the completion of a full Environmental Impact Assessment and finally, the Minister for Environment, Climate and Communication would have to grant any company involved in mining a Mining Lease.

He said that, as a result, introducing any policy on gold mining in the Leitrim County Development Plan will "only be relevant if planning is sought" from Leitrim County Council. If such a development requires an application for an Integrated Pollution Control Licence, it will fall under the remit of the EPA.

Initially, councillors were asked to consider a longer amendment to the draft plan put forward in a motion by Cllr Justin Warnock, but Mr Greene recommended removing some of the text to ensure that the amendment is as clear as possible.

He proposed that the new wording read as follows: "The use of the following chemicals as a processing agent shall not be permitted as part of any proposed processing operation located above or adjacent to surface or ground waters, or which could potentially impact such waters regardless of their location - mercury, cyanide or cyanide compounds, breakdown products of cyanide, or sulfuric acid. These present an unreasonable risk of environmental harm due to the toxicity of such chemicals and their demonstrated potential to cause damage to the environment."

Cllr Justin Warnock, said that he had "no problem with the changes" to the wording he proposed but stressed it is important "we shouldn't have something hanging over our heads" about the possible use of such chemical-led extraction processes.

Cllr Felim Gurn agreed noting that "we realise that the prospecting licence is not a matter for the executive but a national decision but we want to have our wording on this matter as watertight as we can for the future of our county".

Cllr Enda McGloin asked if the Council "can categorically say this type of mining will never happen in the county" following this amendment. "Can we say this with our hands on our hearts," he asked, "down the road could some other agency grant a licence allowing the use of (these chemicals)?"

Mr Greene said that if the matter has to go before the EPA for a licence then the Council "cannot condition" the extraction process but said, "we can make it clear to anyone making a planning application for this (type of mining) that it will be refused (by Leitrim County Council) if they use these type of chemicals".

He was open that the matter may then have to move to "further arbitration" but said that at least the wording of the amendment "will bring matters to a head".

The amendment to the draft plan was proposed and seconded. However, this amendment is only included as part of the new Draft County Development Plan and it must go on further public display as part of the consultation process before it will come back before the members for finalisation.