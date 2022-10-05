Search

05 Oct 2022

Former Drumkeerin student Katharina wins national Irish essay writing competition

The Niall Ó Dónaill medal is presented to Katharina Dietz from Ballinaglera by his daughter, Éilis Grae

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

05 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

The Comórtas Aistí Néill Uí Dhónaill which took place last spring was an Irish essay writing competition issued by the lexicography department of Foras na Gaeilge.

Katharina Dietz from Ballinaglera entered and won first place both overall and in the Connacht category. The prize was a small cash prize and the Niall Ó Dónaill medal.

Niall Ó Dónaill was one of Ireland’s most prolific lexicographers, and published the still widely-used Foclóir Gaeilge-Béarla in 1977, and Foras na Gaeilge has established this competition in his honour.

It was the second year the competition took place, and it was open to all third-level students (excluding PhD) studying any course, in Ireland and abroad.

Katharina's essay discussed whether the age of printed dictionaries has come to an end, with a specific focus on Irish language dictionaries.

Katharina is a former student of Lough Allen College, Drumkeerin.

She graduated from Maynooth University with a Bachelor in Irish and Music in summer 2021, and is now in her second year of the Professional Master of Education at Trinity College, teaching Irish and Music.

