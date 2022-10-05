Search

05 Oct 2022

Fermanagh Live Ats Festival kicks off this weekend

Fermanagh Live Ats Festival kicks off this weekend

Reporter:

Fiona Heavey

05 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

The Fermanagh Live Arts Festival is back this October with an exciting weekend of music, literature, drama, spoken word, comedy and creative events across Enniskillen from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9 - offering something for everyone, young and old.

The festival will officially open on Thursday, October 6 with a special screening of the 2021 American teen comedy drama, ‘Licorice Pizza’ at the South West College auditorium.


This year’s live programme sees the return of several festival favourites including award-winning comedian and performer Seamus O’Rourke who will stage his hilarious one man show, ‘The Handyman’, in the Ardhowen Theatre on Friday, October 7.
The formidable duo of virtuoso concert pianist Ruth McGinley and sensational saxophonist Gerard McChrystal also return by popular demand, staging ‘Sax to the Max’, a stellar show of classical and jazz in the town’s Methodist Church on Sunday, October 9. Retired architect turned historian and prolific storyteller, Richard Pierce, takes to the Ardhowen Theatre stage again this year on Saturday, October 8.


Saturday also sees gifted Leitrim poet Stephen Murphy reciting a 70-minute long poem in Pat’s Bar at The Diamond in Enniskillen where the festival will later that evening also stage the All Ulster Poetry Slam final hosted by Radio Foyle’s resident poet and wordsmith, Frank Rafferty. Tickets are for sale on http://www.flive.org.uk/ 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media