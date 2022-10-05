Ballinaglera Traditional Music Weekend

All roads lead to picturesque Ballinaglera on the shores of Lough Allen this weekend for what promises to be a great musical experience.



After an enforced two year hiatus the festival kicks off with an exciting opening concert in Ballinaglera Community Hall.

The first half will feature a host of local talent plus a book launch of ‘In Nearly Every House’ a publication featuring over 100 musicians from North Connaught.

The second half of the concert will showcase an All Female Supergroup of Orlaith Mc Auliffe (Flute), Rita Farrell (Pipes & Flute), Claire Egan (Fiddle) and Sinéad Egan (Voice + Guitar). Admission is €15 which includes refreshments.

There will be a raffle on night with great prizes. Doors open 8pm with a 9pm start.



On Saturday, October 8 there will be a session in Skerry Rynn’s Public House led by Orlaith Mc Auliffe (Flute), Rita Farrell (Pipes & Flute), Claire Egan (Fiddle) and Sinéad Egan (Voice + Guitar).



Sunday's activities commence at 12 midday in Skerry Rynn's Public House with a segment of the Iron Mountain Literature Festival.

This session will feature a mix of words and music, with guests including singer songwriter Lisa O'Neill (Voice, Guitar, Tenor Banjo), and Moya Cannon (Poet). There will also be a launch of Manchán Magan's new book ‘Listen to the Land Speak.’

The closing session, also in Skerry's, starts at 9.30pm on Sunday, October 9 with PJ Hernon (Accordion), Seamus Hernon (Flute), Rodney Lancashire (Voice, Bouzouki, Mandolin, Concertina), Gregory Daly (Flute) and Anthony Waldron (Flute).

Admission is free to all the pub gigs. All musicians are welcome to come and join in.



For more information text 087 6904498 or email gleraweekend@gmail.com