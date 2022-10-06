Fianna Fáil to consider return of Marc MacSharry

Deputy Marc MacSharry
A meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party last night heard calls for the Sligo Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry to return to the party.
Outspoken Deputy MacSharry resigned the party whip last year over a controversy that surrounded Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and his handling of the nomination of Katherine Zappone to a UN role. He had voiced concerns about his party’s position on the issue and he subsequently resigned from the parliamentary party.
The Sligo TD attended the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis last weekend and spoke about returning to the fold of the party. A proposal was brought by TD Barry Cowen to have MacSharry reinstated in the party at last night’s meeting.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin is understood to have said that there is a “process” in which someone who resigned the party whip can return.
Taoiseach Martin said he would speak with MacSharry and will ask him to submit a request to re-join the parliamentary party.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.