Leitrim area deaths - Thursday, October 6

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick (Paddy) Fee, Clontarf, Dublin / Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Fee Patrick (Paddy), Clontarf, Dublin and late of Clogher, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday, 4th October, (peacefully) at home, in his 99th year; beloved husband of the late Anne, loving father of Moira, Patricia, Attracta and Delphine and cherished grandad to Thomas, Shane, Eimear, Niall, James, Conor, Brian, Leona, Darragh, Caoimhe, Naoise and the late Leonardo. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Liam, Jim and Ciarán, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Paddy will be reposing at his home on Thursday (October 6th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Clontarf on Friday (October 7th) for 10am Requiem Mass followed by Cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. For livestreaming of Paddy’s Mass please visit: https://www.churchmedia.tv/st-john-the-baptist-clontarf

Ann Marie Power, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Ann Marie Power (née Creamer), The Willows and formerly Lahard, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, October 4th, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Molly, her sister Kathleen, her loving daughter Annette and her partner Ambrose. She will be sadly missed by her sons Laurence and Stephen, daughters-in-law Maria and Leanne, grandchildren Reece, Daniel and Aaron, sister Maura (Sutton), brothers Seán and Josie, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home High St., Ballinamore (N41 TD62) this Friday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Saturday at 12 noon followed by cremation in the Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2pm. Family flowers only, please. Funeral Mass may be viewed on line on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Mary Ellen (Ciss) Lee, Croghan, Co Roscommon

Mary Ellen (Ciss) Lee (nee Sharkey) Assaun / Portobello, Croghan, Boyle and late of Camblin, Ballinameen, Co Roscommon on Wednesday, 5th October, in her 95th year, in Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Pat, predeceased by her parents William and Mary Ellen, brothers Michael, Joe and Frank. Deeply regretted and forever remembered by her daughters Mary Teresa, Margaret and Catherine, son Anthony, son-in-laws John and Liam, daughter-in-law Maria, grandchildren Siobhan, Francis and Eimear, niece, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (F52AE35) Thursday, 6th October, from 3pm to 9 pm and on Friday 7th from 2pm to 4pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Elphin arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial immediately afterwards to Caldra Cemetery, via Portobello. Live streaming www.churchtv.ie/Elphin

Rose Casey, Keadue, Co Roscommon

Rose Casey (née McGowan), Breanletter, Keadue, Co Roscommon, peacefully, on Tuesday, 4th October, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Jim, sons Brendan (Leixlip), John (Drumshanbo) and Michael (Breanletter, Keadue) and her sisters Bernie and Imelda. Much loved and sadly missed by her beloved grandchildren Neela, Kyla, Ethan, Leah, Josh, Ella, Adam, Eabha, Oisin and Daire, daughters-in-law, Emer, Sharon and Noeleen, sisters and brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Removal from her home in Breanletter on Thursday morning to the Church of the Nativity of the B.V. M. Keadue, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

Mary Breslin, Bundoran, Co Donegal

Mary Breslin (nee Conway), St Joseph's Villa, Church Road, Bundoran, Co Donegal on Tuesday, 4th October, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Gerry and loving mother to Alan, David, Caroline and Jacqueline. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughters, son-in-law Donal Gallagher, daughter-in-law Shawna, grandchildren Lauren, Emily, Charlie, Kieran, Conall and Finnian, her sisters Rita (Galway), Josephine (Dublin), and Sandra (Ennis), her brothers Frank (Portumna) and Billy (Cardiff), brother-in-law Enda Breslin (Mullingar), sister-in-law Anne McEvoy (Kilkenny) and all her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her parents Tom and May Conway and her sister Ann Kennedy.

Reposing at the family home on Thursday, 6th October, from 4pm to 8pm. House strictly private at all other times please. Removal from the family home on Friday morning, 7th October, at 10.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie

Padraig Beirne, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Padraig Beirne, Shankill, Elphin, Co Roscommon on Tuesday, 4th October, in his 90th year, peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Lucy (nee Dolan), parents Richard and Kate and sisters Peggy and Una. Padraig will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving children Richard, Leonie (Morris, Nenagh) and Derek, son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Sheila, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Charlie, Liobhan, Grainne and Oisin, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, on Thursday (6th October) from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Elphin, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Padraig will be laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchtv.ie/elphin/

Kathleen Dolan, Roscommon Town / Castleblayney / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Kathleen Dolan (née Marron) Oaklawn Drive, Roscommon Town and formerly of Toey, Shantonagh, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan and Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on Saturday, October 1, suddenly at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Dan, son Thomas, parents Thomas and Kate, brother Thomas and her sisters Mary and Rose. She will be very sadly missed by her daughters Rose, Patricia, Mairead and Bernie, sons Joe and Brendan, brother Patrick, sons-in-law Morgan and Frank, daughter-in-law Linda, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from her home on Thursday morning to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Thursday at 11am by clicking https://www.churchtv.ie/roscommontown/

May they all Rest in Peace.