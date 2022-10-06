Two Leitrim SuperValu Food producers celebrate ssuccess at Blas na hÉireann Awards

Two well-known Leitrim food producers have been recognised at Ireland’s biggest food awards, Blas na hÉireann.

Dromod Boxty scooped two awards, winning Silver for its Irish Homemade Boxty (Boxty Pancakes) and Bronze for its Irish Potato Bread.

Meanwhile, Jinny’s Bakery won Best In County as well as Silver for its Jinny's Bakery Irish Stout Bread Mix. Both food producers are part of SuperValu’s Food Academy Programme.

Now in its 15th year, the Blas na hÉireann awards is the biggest annual competition for quality Irish produce across the island of Ireland with thousands of products entered. SuperValu’s Food Academy food and drink producers picked up a total of 73 awards, made up of 19 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze as well as five Chef's Larder's, five best in county and the Rogha na Gaeltachta award.

Congratulating the two Leitrim food producers, Ian Allen, Managing Director, SuperValu said, “Huge congratulations to all the team at Dromond Boxty and Jinny’s Bakery. Without the hard work and commitment to quality from these Irish food producers, we would not have the excellent range of award-winning products available in SuperValu stores. Once again it was a winning year for SuperValu producers at Blas na hÉireann, taking home a total of 119 awards, including 73 awards for our outstanding Food Academy producers. At SuperValu we are committed to supporting more Irish food producers than any other retailer and in delivering both the best quality and value for our customers. Working with more than 1,800 Irish food producers we are immensely proud of our award-winning brands and it’s wonderful to see the local suppliers and producers receive the recognition they richly deserve.”

SuperValu Food Academy is a unique food and drink business development programme between SuperValu, Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs). Participants in the programme receive training in market research and branding, food safety, marketing, finance and business development. Food Academy producers have sold a combined €200 million of produce in SuperValu since 2013, supporting 1,500 jobs in the economy.