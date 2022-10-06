Cavan and Leitrim Railway (Dromod) nominated as a finalist in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards

The Cavan and Leitrim Railway (Dromod) has been nominated as a finalist in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2022 in the heritage category. The group operates a heritage railway at Dromod in County Leitrim, it is 100% volunteer owned, managed and operated.

The railway has restored a small section of the original Cavan and Leitrim narrow gauge railway, which operated from Dromod to Ballinamore and Belturbet from 1887 to 1959.

The group have restored several steam locomotives and rolling stock from Irish narrow gauge railways across the island showing them to the public on display and in operation.

The railway was also awarded County Winner for Heritage from the National lottery, receiving a commemorative plaque. This award allowed the group to progress to the national ceremony.

On Saturday, October 2nd, a group of volunteers made their way to the Kilashee Hotel in County Kildare for the awards night which was hosted by Grainne Seoige. The railway was among five entrants for the overall award. Unfortunately it was not to be the Cavan and Leitrim Railway, however it was a huge endorsement of the work undertaken by them.

Railway volunteer and trustee Darragh Connolly, who led the application and interview process added “we would like to sincerely thank the National Lottery for considering our group for the national award, it is really encouraging the recognition this has given us on a national level”.

More locally the railway was successfully nominated in the heritage category of the Love Where You Live Awards which was hosted and sponsored by Leitrim Public Participation Network and Leitrim County Council.

Railway Manager, Micheal Kennedy added, “we are grateful for the award from the Council and this shows the recognition of the hard work we do in recreating our local heritage for all the community”.

The railway is currently closed for the winter period but would welcome additional volunteers to assist with the upkeep of track and restorations. The railway can be contacted via social media on Facebook or alternatively email dromodrailway@gmail.com.