Deirdre O'Kane brings 'Demented' to The Dock

We could all do with a laugh at the moment. Timely then that Deirdre O’Kane is bringing ‘Demented’ her hilarious new stand-up show to The Dock on Sunday, October 9.



The show is a comic tour de force with O’Kane wining over the audience from her first words and setting up a rhythm of her own that when she exits the stage results in as one critic in the UK saying “the applause following her all the way down the street.”

There’s a point beyond burnout where all you can do is laugh, and funny woman Deirdre O’Kane has well and truly reached it.

She has an instantly charismatic stage presence, and her brand of day-to-day anarchism is guaranteed to bring a smile and a laugh to even the most cynical of audiences.



In fact we can guarantee that she will dazzle you from start to finish.

There are limited tickets left so grab yours now and come on down to The Dock for a night of demented laughter and fun with your friends.

You can book tickets on www.thedock.ie or call 0719650828.