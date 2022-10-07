Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, October 7, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick (Paddy) Fee, Clontarf, Dublin / Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Fee Patrick (Paddy), Clontarf, Dublin and late of Clogher, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday, 4th October, (peacefully) at home, in his 99th year; beloved husband of the late Anne, loving father of Moira, Patricia, Attracta and Delphine and cherished grandad to Thomas, Shane, Eimear, Niall, James, Conor, Brian, Leona, Darragh, Caoimhe, Naoise and the late Leonardo. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Liam, Jim and Ciarán, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Paddy will be reposing at his home on Thursday (October 6th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Clontarf on Friday (October 7th) for 10am Requiem Mass followed by Cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. For livestreaming of Paddy’s Mass please visit: https://www.churchmedia.tv/st-john-the-baptist-clontarf

Ann Marie Power, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Ann Marie Power (née Creamer), The Willows and formerly Lahard, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, October 4th, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Molly, her sister Kathleen, her loving daughter Annette and her partner Ambrose. She will be sadly missed by her sons Laurence and Stephen, daughters-in-law Maria and Leanne, grandchildren Reece, Daniel and Aaron, sister Maura (Sutton), brothers Seán and Josie, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home High St., Ballinamore (N41 TD62) this Friday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Saturday at 12 noon followed by cremation in the Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2pm. Family flowers only, please. Funeral Mass may be viewed on line on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Mary Ellen (Ciss) Lee, Croghan, Co Roscommon

Mary Ellen (Ciss) Lee (nee Sharkey) Assaun / Portobello, Croghan, Boyle and late of Camblin, Ballinameen, Co Roscommon on Wednesday, 5th October, in her 95th year, in Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Pat, predeceased by her parents William and Mary Ellen, brothers Michael, Joe and Frank. Deeply regretted and forever remembered by her daughters Mary Teresa, Margaret and Catherine, son Anthony, son-in-laws John and Liam, daughter-in-law Maria, grandchildren Siobhan, Francis and Eimear, niece, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (F52AE35) Thursday, 6th October, from 3pm to 9 pm and on Friday 7th from 2pm to 4pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Elphin arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial immediately afterwards to Caldra Cemetery, via Portobello. Live streaming www.churchtv.ie/Elphin

Padraig Beirne, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Padraig Beirne, Shankill, Elphin, Co Roscommon on Tuesday, 4th October, in his 90th year, peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Lucy (nee Dolan), parents Richard and Kate and sisters Peggy and Una. Padraig will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving children Richard, Leonie (Morris, Nenagh) and Derek, son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Sheila, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Charlie, Liobhan, Grainne and Oisin, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, on Thursday (6th October) from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Elphin, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Padraig will be laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchtv.ie/elphin/

Willie Mcneely, Kildoney, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Willie McNeely, Kildoney, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. F94 K651. Suddenly. Predeceased by his wife Geraldine, a loving father to John, Mickey, Frankie, Sheila, Eilish and Mariea, and adored by his grandchildren. Sadly missed by his brother Tom, sisters Noelle, Margaret and Mary and all his extended family and friends.Remains reposing at his residence on Thursday from 2pm until 8pm, walk through only, please. Removal on Friday morning at 10.10am to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. House private on the morning of the funeral, please. Willie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

John Casey, Clooncunny, Monasteraden, Sligo / Boyle, Sligo / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

Kingstanding, Birmingham and formerly of Clooncunny, Monasteraden, Co. Sligo.

September 1st, 2022 (Peacefully) in Birmingham in his 90th year. Predeceased by his wife Julia (née Chambers, Knockloughra, Newport who died on April 4th, 2022), parents Bridget and John, brother Mark, sisters Mary (Muldoon), Eileen (Goldrick), Kathleen (Turrall-Darby) and Nora (Gavin). Sadly missed and remembered with love by his nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.John will repose at the home of his nephew Eddie Goldrick, (Tawnyneden, Boyle, F52TV07) on Friday (October 7th) from 5pm to 9pm. House private thereafter, please. Removal on Saturday (October 8th) at 10 am to St. Aidan’s Church, Monasteraden (via Boyle and Clooncunny) arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by interment in Killeen Cemetery, Newport. A Memorial Mass for John will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, Kingstanding, Birmingham at a later date.Mass can be viewed live on the following link: - https://www.facebook.com/SharkeyFuneralDirectors

Mary (May) Tansey (née Knott) Celbridge, Kildare / Boyle, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon

Tansey (nee Knott) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Killaraght, Boyle, Co. Sligo / Co. Roscommon) – Oct 3, 2022, (peacefully), in her 101st year, surrounded by her loving family, at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, Mary (May), beloved wife of the late Eamon and dear mother of Mary, Kathleen, Angela and the late Sean; Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons-in-law, fifteen grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren, nephew John, niece Carmel, relatives and friends.Reposing on Friday from 3.00pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, Thornhill, Maynooth Road, Celbridge, (beside The Henry Grattan Pub) with Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral on Saturday after 12 noon Mass to Donacomper Cemetery. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Celbridge Ph: 01 455 5121. The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/st-patricks-church-celbridge

May they all Rest in Peace.