Leitrim man sent for jury trial over ramming Russian Embassy gates

Desmond Wisley outside the Russian Embassy
49-year-old Desmond Wisley, of Tully, Ballinamore, County Leitrim was served with a book of evidence at Tallaght District Court and sent forward to a jury trial in Dublin's Circuit Criminal Court yesterday, Thursday, October 6.
Gardaí arrested Mr Wisley on March 7th this year after his firm's lorry reversed and crashed through the gates of the building on Orwell Road in Rathgar.
Gardaí charged the Ballinamore businessman with dangerous driving at the embassy and criminal damage to the gates.
Judge Patricia McNamara sent him forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, for a hearing on November 4. Mr Wisley was remanded on continuing bail.
He must stay away from Orwell Road, Dublin 14, and Ailesbury Road, in Dublin 4; refrain from social media posts about the court case, and not contact any embassy staff.
