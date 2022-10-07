Search

07 Oct 2022

Pictures: Penthouse in Carrick-on-Shannon town centre with 9% yield for sale

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

07 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

This one bed penthouse apartment situated in a town centre location in the heart of all that matters in Carrick- on-Shannon will go up for sale by online auction on Thursday, October 6, 11am to 12 noon.
The property is situated at 13 The County, Bridge St, Carrick with an AMV of €79,000.


This is an exceptionally large second floor apartment of c. 918 sq.ft.
This unit is in excellent condition throughout and comes to the market via the online auction platform bidnow.ie.
The property comes to the market with a long term tenant in situ on a current rent of €7,200 per annum

.
The entrance hall is carpeted and leads to a large open plan living/dining room with laminate flooring, recessed lights and four sky lights giving natural light from two aspects.


Off this is a separate kitchen with tiled floor and fitted kitchen.


The bedroom is large and is carpeted with built in wardrobes and sky light windows.


The bathroom has a tiled floor with the shower over the bath and again a sky light window.


This is an excellent investment property in a central location close to all amenities including shops, pubs, restaurants, bus and rail facilities. https://reabrady.bidnow.ie/lot/details/75962.

For more infromation contact Ronnie Clarke, REA Brady, Carrick-on-Shannon
Web: reabrady.ie
Phone: 071 9622444.

