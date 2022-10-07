Charlie McGettigan launches his book 'Forever A Rock N Roll Kid' in Drumshanbo

Pictures: Noreen Gaffney
Renowned singer, songwriter and broadcaster Charlie McGettigan launched his new book 'Forever A Rock N Roll Kid' in The Shed Distillery, Drumshanbo on Saturday, October 1.
Charlie was joined by his family and many friends for the launch.
Here are a selection of photos from the event.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.