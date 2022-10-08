Leitrim deaths, Saturday, October 8, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Andrew (Andy) Duffy, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath / Kilmovee, Mayo



Andrew (Andy) Duffy – Aghadark, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, late of Anneville, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Clooniron, Kilmovee, Co Mayo - October 7, 2022 (peacefully) at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, in the company of his loving family. Beloved son of the late Martin and Mary and brother of the late John. Andy will be sadly missed by his devoted sister Mary (Kavanagh), Ballycumber, and his brother Martin, sister-in-law Rose, brother-in-law Eamonn, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore N41 TD62 on Sunday from 5.30 o’c concluding with evening prayers at 7.30 o’c. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Gainstown, Mullingar N91 X512 on Monday evening arriving at 6 o’c. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in Kilronan Cemetery. Condolences may be conveyed to the family below or a personal message on Obituaries at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie

Ann Marie Power, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Ann Marie Power (née Creamer), The Willows and formerly Lahard, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, October 4th, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Molly, her sister Kathleen, her loving daughter Annette and her partner Ambrose. She will be sadly missed by her sons Laurence and Stephen, daughters-in-law Maria and Leanne, grandchildren Reece, Daniel and Aaron, sister Maura (Sutton), brothers Seán and Josie, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home High St., Ballinamore (N41 TD62) this Friday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Saturday at 12 noon followed by cremation in the Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2pm. Family flowers only, please. Funeral Mass may be viewed on line on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Mary Ellen (Ciss) Lee, Croghan, Co Roscommon

Mary Ellen (Ciss) Lee (nee Sharkey) Assaun / Portobello, Croghan, Boyle and late of Camblin, Ballinameen, Co Roscommon on Wednesday, 5th October, in her 95th year, in Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Pat, predeceased by her parents William and Mary Ellen, brothers Michael, Joe and Frank. Deeply regretted and forever remembered by her daughters Mary Teresa, Margaret and Catherine, son Anthony, son-in-laws John and Liam, daughter-in-law Maria, grandchildren Siobhan, Francis and Eimear, niece, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (F52AE35) Thursday, 6th October, from 3pm to 9 pm and on Friday 7th from 2pm to 4pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Elphin arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial immediately afterwards to Caldra Cemetery, via Portobello. Live streaming www.churchtv.ie/Elphin

John Casey, Clooncunny, Monasteraden, Sligo / Boyle, Sligo / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

Kingstanding, Birmingham and formerly of Clooncunny, Monasteraden, Co. Sligo.

September 1st, 2022 (Peacefully) in Birmingham in his 90th year. Predeceased by his wife Julia (née Chambers, Knockloughra, Newport who died on April 4th, 2022), parents Bridget and John, brother Mark, sisters Mary (Muldoon), Eileen (Goldrick), Kathleen (Turrall-Darby) and Nora (Gavin). Sadly missed and remembered with love by his nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.John will repose at the home of his nephew Eddie Goldrick, (Tawnyneden, Boyle, F52TV07) on Friday (October 7th) from 5pm to 9pm. House private thereafter, please. Removal on Saturday (October 8th) at 10 am to St. Aidan’s Church, Monasteraden (via Boyle and Clooncunny) arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by interment in Killeen Cemetery, Newport. A Memorial Mass for John will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, Kingstanding, Birmingham at a later date.Mass can be viewed live on the following link: - https://www.facebook.com/SharkeyFuneralDirectors

Mary (May) Tansey (née Knott) Celbridge, Kildare / Boyle, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon

Tansey (nee Knott) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Killaraght, Boyle, Co. Sligo / Co. Roscommon) – Oct 3, 2022, (peacefully), in her 101st year, surrounded by her loving family, at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, Mary (May), beloved wife of the late Eamon and dear mother of Mary, Kathleen, Angela and the late Sean; Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons-in-law, fifteen grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren, nephew John, niece Carmel, relatives and friends.Reposing on Friday from 3.00pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, Thornhill, Maynooth Road, Celbridge, (beside The Henry Grattan Pub) with Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral on Saturday after 12 noon Mass to Donacomper Cemetery. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Celbridge Ph: 01 455 5121. The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/st-patricks-church-celbridge

May they all Rest in Peace.