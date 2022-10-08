Manorhamilton man to play "the Last Prime Minister of Ireland"

Renowned Sligo based Manorhamilton native and actor, Gerry Farrell will fill the role of 'The Last Prime Minister of Ireland' - David Lloyd George when he takes to the Glens Centre stage on Friday night, October 14.



Prior to the signing of the Anglo Irish Treaty in early December 1921, British Prime Minister Lloyd George threatened the Irish delegation near the end of the negotiations that if they did not sign the document on offer there would be “immediate and terrible war” in Ireland “within three days.”



Regarding Gerry Farrell's forthcoming Glens Centre performance in this new play Splódar Theatre actress, Sheila O'Keefe says “following on the success of his first play 'The First Protestant' which premiered in Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin, Gerry Farrell brings his latest work 'The Last Prime Minister of Ireland' to the Glens Centre, Manorhamilton on 14/15 October and then on a national tour extending into 2023.

“Based on the public and private life of Lloyd George, it stars Sheila O’Keeffe, Barry Deignan, Becky Farrell, Michael Roper with the author himself in the main role. Produced by Splódar it is directed by Prin Duignan with Fergal Harkin on lights and Luke McGinley on sound.

“In this ambitious portrayal of one of the most controversial public figures in the modern era, domestic tensions come into sharp conflict with the heady world of national and international politics as the main character, Lloyd George grapples with his paternal responsibilities and the demands of his office ultimately losing out in both these areas of his life.

“Central to the plot is the role of his daughter Megan who openly challenges him on both his political morality and on the betrayal of his wife.”

