Deaths in Leitrim, Sunday, October 9, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Andrew (Andy) Duffy, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Mullingar, Westmeath / Kilmovee, Mayo



Andrew (Andy) Duffy – Aghadark, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, late of Anneville, Gaybrook, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Clooniron, Kilmovee, Co Mayo - October 7, 2022 (peacefully) at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, in the company of his loving family. Beloved son of the late Martin and Mary and brother of the late John. Andy will be sadly missed by his devoted sister Mary (Kavanagh), Ballycumber, and his brother Martin, sister-in-law Rose, brother-in-law Eamonn, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore N41 TD62 on Sunday from 5.30 o’c concluding with evening prayers at 7.30 o’c. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Gainstown, Mullingar N91 X512 on Monday evening arriving at 6 o’c. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in Kilronan Cemetery. Condolences may be conveyed to the family below or a personal message on Obituaries at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie

Monica Quinn (née McDermott), 63 St Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Monica Quinn, 63 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, her children Andrea, Niall (Olivia), Aislinn & Sinead (Hannah). Monica is Predeceased by her Parents Patrick and Margaret her brothers Christopher, Eamon, Sean, Paddy and sisters Bernie Kelly and Margaret Tourish. Sadly missed by her brothers Gerry, Brendan, Michael and sisters Mary McMamara, Francess Rodgers and Philomena, nieces, nephews and all extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence today from 6pm to 10pm and tomorrow Sunday from 12pm to 9pm. Wake walk though only please, house private at all other times. Removal on Monday morning the 10th October to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshanonn for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for 2pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Oncology Unit Sligo University Hospital care of John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors. Monica's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon Monica's cremation can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/lakelands

Frankie Simon, The Plains, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

7th October, 2022, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Niamh (nee Rattigan) and much loved father of Lydia and Tommy. Frankie is sadly missed and greatly loved always by his wife, children, brother Seanie, mother-in-law Peg, nephew Dion, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle on Sunday (9th Oct.) from 4.30 o’c with removal at 6.30 o’c to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, to arrive at 7 o’c. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Frankie will be laid to rest afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery, Knockvicar. Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.boyleparish.ie/web-cam/ Family flower only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, donate online at https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate

May they all Rest in Peace.