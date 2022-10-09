Search

09 Oct 2022

HSE’s winter vaccination programme gets underway at Leitrim's Covid centre

Primary Covid-19 vaccinations and booster doses are being offered

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

09 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

The HSE’s winter vaccination programme gets underway with Sligo and Leitrim Covid-19 Vaccination centres offering primary Covid-19 vaccinations and booster doses to eligible cohorts this week. 

New adapted Covid-19 vaccines are now being offered as booster doses. These vaccines are expected to give better protection against Covid-19, including the Omicron variant.  People aged 29 years and younger will be offered Pfizer booster vaccines, and those aged 30 years or older will be offered Moderna booster vaccines when attending for their booster vaccination in line with NIAC recommendations.

This winter both Flu and Covid-19 viruses are expected to circulate and vaccination is proven to be the best protection against these.  The HSE is therefore encouraging all those who are eligible to ensure their vaccinations for both Flu and Covid-19 are up to date, in order to be winter ready.

Leitrim Covid-19 Vaccination Centre is located in North West Business and Technology Park, Castlecara Road, Carrick on Shannon, N41 D7P3 is offering vaccination appointments this week as follows:

Thursday 13th October:

9.30am to 1.30pm - 30 years and over
2.15pm to 4pm - 5 – 11 years of age
4.30pm to 7pm - 12 - 29 years of age

You can book your Covid-19 vaccine appointment online at www.hse.ie/book or you can walk-in to the centre. There are different times offered for different age cohorts, therefore please ensure you book/walk-in to the correct clinic for your age.

Operational Site Manager for Sligo & Leitrim Covid-19 Vaccination Centres, Shona Gallagher said “Vaccination offers the best protection against Covid-19 infection and illness, we are urging people to “top up their protection” this winter and get their primary or booster vaccination doses at either the Sligo or Leitrim COVID-19 Vaccination centres.”

News

