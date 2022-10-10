Civil War lecture in three locations in South Leitrim this weekend

A Civil War lecture series delivered by Dr Padraig McGarty will take place in Aughavas Community Centre this Friday, October 14.

The series of lectures, which will be held in 6 locations around the county, is funded by the Department of Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht and administered locally by Leitrim County Council is part of a wider series of commemorative initiatives that were be held across the county.



Mohill native Dr McGarty is a Senior Lecturer at Munster Technological University and is author of the widely acclaimed Leitrim, The Irish Revolution 1912-23 published by Four Courts Press.

On the coming weekend of October 14-16, the lecture series comes to Aughavas Community Centre on Friday, October 14 and on October 15, the lecture will be delivered at Ballinamore Library at 7.00 pm and, at the Mayflower Ballroom in Drumshanbo at 9pm.

The October lecture series follows two earlier and well-received lectures as part of the series delivered in Mohill and Carrick-on-Shannon last April.

All of the lectures will outline events in the county and in specific local communities in the traumatic period of the Irish civil war.

The aim of the series of initiatives is to support the development of community-led commemorative initiatives in remembrance of this complex and challenging period in our history.

Admission to the lectures is free but as numbers are limited, bookings must be made through local coordinators in all six locations.

In Aughavas the local contact is Breege Egan phone: 086 0715255.

Further details on local contact for the two other lectures will be published later this week.