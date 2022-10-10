Number of people on welfare rose across all counties bar one in 12 months - CSO

All counties across Ireland bar one saw an increase in the number of people on the Live Register in the 12 months to September 2022.

That's according to the latest Live Register report from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which revealed Tipperary is the only county not to experience an increase in figures during that time.

The seasonally adjusted Live Register total for September 2022 was 184,100 persons, an increase of 17,000 people compared to September 2021.

However, September 2022's figure is a decrease of 1,900 or 1.0% from August 2022.

The majority of people registering for Jobseekers Benefit or Jobseekers Allowance in September were men (53.2%) and 74.2% were Irish, while the 35-44 age group made up the largest number of people at 41,841 persons or 23.4%.

Meanwhile, Clare and Kerry saw the greatest increases in number of people registering in September 2022 year-on-year at 26.7% and 23.1% respectively.

The highest concentration of people on the Live Register are in Dublin (45,625), with 14,784 in Cork, 9,032 in Donegal and 9,012 in Galway.

The fewest number of people seeking welfare are in Leitrim (1,616), Roscommon (2,069) and Longford (2.018).

Commenting on today’s publication, Morgan O’Donnell, Statistician in the Labour Market Analysis Section, said, "The unadjusted Live Register total for September 2022 was 179,055. When seasonal effects are considered, the seasonally adjusted Live Register total for September 2022 was 184,100, which is a decrease of 1,900 persons from August 2022. There was a decrease of 4,700 persons on the seasonally adjusted Live Register for September 2022 when compared with September 2019.

"There were 13,505 people benefitting from the EU's Temporary Protection Directive included in the Live Register figures for September 2022, an increase of 1,654 from August 2022."