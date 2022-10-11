What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Tuesday?

Cloudy conditions with rain on the way this evening.
Quite cloudy today, Tuesday, October 11 with spots of drizzle. Many areas will be dry up until this afternoon with some bright spells. By evening, outbreaks of rain will develop. Turning breezier throughout the day with moderate southwest winds increasing fresh to strong on western coasts. Highs of 12 to 14 degrees.
TONIGHT
Breezy and overcast with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading eastwards across the country. Moderate to fresh southwest winds, winds strong for a time in coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.