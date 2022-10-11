Details of properties available under Leitrim's Choice Based Letting Scheme are now available

Details of properties currently available under Leitrim County Council's Choice Based Letting scheme have been released for October.
The scheme is the allocation of social housing stock to housing applicants and those on the housing list can now view the properties available on the Council website at: https://ecs.page.link/B1xWm
