Postmasters offer their sympathies to families and community in Donegal

File photo
Postmasters have offered their sympathies to the families and community devastated by the explosion and terrible human tragedy in Creeslough in Donegal last Friday.
The Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) offered its condolences to all victims and families – and noted that two of those who died had been customers using their local Post Office at the time of the tragedy.
IPU General Secretary Ned O’Hara said: “This tragedy has hugely saddened people across this country, including Postmasters. We wish every comfort to those affected by this devastating tragedy.”
IPU President Seán Martin said: “The IPU is paused and shocked with this news. Our members in Donegal, with the support of our national office, will work as best they can with An Post to maintain access to services for the community in the Creeslough area.”
