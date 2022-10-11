Six ways you can improve your sleep

According to Direct Line’s ‘Need for Sleep’ study, it’s estimated that up to 71% of us don’t get the recommended 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night, and around 14% average less than five hours, which is dangerously low. It’s clear sleep quality is a genuine concern.

Whether you have vivid dreams, struggle with insomnia or nightmares, having a comfy bed is just one of the six tips that our sleep expert Dr David R Lee has recommended for setting up a good routine and improving sleep quality as we get older.

1. Establish A Good Routine

Having a regular routine in the evenings triggers the mind to prepare for sleep, as it recognises the activities that precede bedtime. Becoming calm (mindful) as you brush your teeth and wash your face can help slow your breathing and heart rate. Spending a few minutes setting up for the next day or trying a repetitive activity such as knitting or folding clothes to calm your thoughts and make it easier to fall asleep. Finally, try going to bed and getting up at the same time each day, as this helps regulate your body’s natural rhythms.

2. Regular Outdoor Exercise

Physical exercise promotes tiredness which makes it easier to fall asleep and deep sleep. It can also alleviate discomfort from cramp, restless legs or muscle stiffness which can keep us awake. Exercise in the morning or afternoon, so your blood pressure and body temperature have time to return to normal before bedtime. Exercise outdoors if possible, as the bright natural daylight triggers the production of melatonin in our bodies, which is the hormone responsible for regulating our sleep patterns.

3. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBTi) is a talking therapy that examines and then helps reframe thoughts, feelings or behaviours which may be contributing to a problem, in this case, a sleep disorder. CBTi firstly aims to identify all the things that sleep likes, such as a consistent routine, good levels of activity during the day and plenty of exposure to natural daylight,and do more of these. Secondly, it aims to identify and remove all the things that get in the way of sleep, allowing our body and our brain to calm down in the evenings to help promote sleep initiation and deep sleep. CBTi is the number one treatment recommended for insomnia by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and is effective in around 70% of cases.

4. A Comfortable Bed

There’s nothing more likely to keep us awake at night than being uncomfortable. A supportive mattress and adjustable bed can help you avoid aches, pains and bad posture. Consider memory foam, gel or latex, as they mould to the shape of your body and provide extra support for joints. Choose an appropriate fabric for your sheets, and the right firmness for your mattress, e.g. side sleepers might consider a soft-medium or medium-firm mattress, while back and stomach sleepers are better off with medium-firm or firm. It’s also worth investing in a good quality and supportive pillow, which should be replaced when worn out.

5. Gentle Relaxation Activities

Gentle movements like stretching, yoga or even a leisurely walk help slow our breathing and heart rate, and can relieve muscle tension which may keep us tossing and turning at night. These activities also encourage mindfulness, taking our thoughts away from the stresses of the day and onto our body and our breath, which can improve our mood and calm the mind, making it easier to fall asleep. Other activities that can help with sleep include a gentle massage, a cool bath, meditation and calming music.

6. Avoid Stressful Content & Conversations Before Bed

Stressful situations can trigger physical changes in the body like those produced by vigorous exercise, making us more alert and therefore less able to fall asleep. Scary movies, arguments and even watching the news can all initiate this stress response. It can also help to stop looking at your phone before bedtime, as they emit light at the blue end of the spectrum which inhibits falling asleep. Alternatively, using a yellow-toned light or doing activities which make you feel good, such as cuddling a pet, reading a book or meditation can help you fall asleep easier.