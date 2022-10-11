You Are Not My Mother on screen in The Glens Centre

A “skin crawling merger of Irish folklore and family secrets” combine together in ‘You Are Not My Mother’ film in The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton on Thursday, October 13 at 8pm.

It's the week before Halloween. Char's bedridden mother, Angela, has mysteriously gone missing. All that remains is her abandoned car parked in the middle of a field.



When Angela returns home to their North Dublin estate the following evening without explanation, it becomes clear to Char and her grandmother, Rita, that something is amiss. She might look and sound the same, but Angela's behaviour has become increasingly erratic and frightening, as if she has been replaced by a malevolent force.

As Halloween approaches, a night steeped in ancient Irish myth and legend, Char must unearth the dark secrets of her family in order to uncover the truth behind her mother's disappearance and save her, even if it means potentially losing her forever.

Writer and director Kate Dolan’s feature debut, assured in its low-key depiction of dysfunctional family life explores mental illness and the myth of the changeling in this genre-bending psychological drama.

A powerful cast of women – Ingrid Craigie, Carolyn Bracken and Jordanne Jones – is led by Hazel Doupe who is remarkable in the central role of stoic teen. Watch this movie on Thursday, 13th at 8pm. Tickets: €15/7/5 at www.theglenscentre.com or (071) 9855833.