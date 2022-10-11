€1.5m investment in new Leitrim Youthreach campus in Mohill

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD visited Leitrim Youthreach base in Mohill yesterday, Monday, to announce very significant funding which will see the development of the new MSLETB Further Education and Training (FET) Centre in Mohill.

The funding, understood to be €1.5 million, will see the redevelopment of the old vocational school in Mohill as the new FET Campus.

Youthreach Leitrim is a centre of education for early school leavers who want to re-enter the education system. The centre caters for 25 learners in the age range 15 – 20.

Minister Harris was welcomed by MSLETB Chief Executive, Tom Grady, Director of Further Education and Training, Peter Egan, Leitrim Youthreach Co-ordinator Cathriona Glancy O'Shea, and Cllr Enda Stenson, Frank Feighan TD and Martin Kenny TD.

Pauric McAuliffe, Cllr Seamus Kilgannon, Cllr Paddy O’Rourke, Donna Sheridan, Minister Simon Harris TD, Minister of State Frank Feighan TD, Pat Forde, Cllr Enda Stenson, Leitrim Youthreach Co-ordinator, Cathriona Glancy O'Shea, MSLETB Chief Executive, Tom Grady, Director of Further Education and Training, Peter Egan

Pictures: Brian Duignan

He toured the location for the new centre and heard about MSLETB’s commitment to advancing the development of the FET college of the future concept.

The Minister then visited the current Leitrim Youthreach facility and was given a tour of the facilities where he had the opportunity to meet current and past staff, learners and members of the community.

Speaking at the event Minister Harris said, “Every time I travel to a Youthreach centre, I am reminded of the incredible, life-changing work the staff do. Yet the facilities for Youthreach are not fit-for-purpose.

“Today, we are changing that. Today, I am here in Leitrim to confirm a considerable investment to deliver appropriate accommodation.

“This will develop Youthreach learners but also will be extended to assist those who wish to engage in part-time or evening courses.”

Mayo Sligo Leitrim Educational Training Board Chief Executive, Tom Grady, stated, “It is a wonderful opportunity to be able to welcome the Minister for Further and Higher Education to Leitrim Youthreach.

“The Department of Further Education has supported our programmes greatly and being able to showcase the plans for future development in this facility is fantastic.

“The development of this start-of-the-art facility will not only an asset to Leitrim Youthreach but to the community itself.

“We look forward to welcoming Minister Harris back in the future once the development is completed.”

These new facilities will form part of the fully integrated Leitrim College FET Campus infrastructure and will assist the growth of education and training in Leitrim.

Many future learners from across the county will benefit from these new facilities as will the local and regional economy.

Cllr Enda Stenson described the announcement as “absolutely fabulous for Mohill and Leitrim.”

He said Leitrim was the last county in Ireland to get a Youthreach programme up and running. They were originally based in the old Marian College but are now going to be located in a newly developed facility in the old vocational school.

He thanked MSLETB for the work they have done to get the project to this stage.

Cllr Thomas Mulligan also warmly welcomed the funding announcement by Minister Harris of the major investment in Mohill.

“This is a huge development for Mohill. As indicated today by the Minister, this is probably the first phase of further development in the future,” he said.

Cllr Mulligan said he was delighted to see that the old vocational school would be revamped and put into purposeful use.

“This will be a huge addition to the town,” he said.