HSE support line for those impacted by Creeslough tragedy

The HSE have established a Support Phone line (Tel: 087 1405138) for those impacted by the recent tragedy in Creeslough in Donegal.

Calls will be responded to by trained HSE professionals.

The purpose of the Support Line is to give the public direct access to professional support, advice and information, including about services as appropriate.

The support line is for anyone experiencing difficulties or have concerns following the incidents, such as:

· When feeling overwhelmed with sadness, anxiety or other reactions

· If unable to sleep or having nightmares or flash backs relating to the incident

· If worried about your child or teenager

· If you feel detached from or are unable to talk to your family and friends

· If you have no-one you can talk to

· If you have practical difficulties since the tragedy which you need support to resolve

The line is open Monday to Friday 9-5 p.m.

Phone Tel: 087 1405138.

When you ring, your details will be registered and a professional will phone you back.