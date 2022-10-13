Leitrim Local Improvement Scheme set to re-open for applications from November

The Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) is set to re-open to new applicants from November 1 following agreement by councillors at a special meeting last week.

The LIS provides funding for improvement works on small roads and laneways which are not maintained by the Council. Landowners and householders pay a set amount towards the work with the remaining costs met by the grant scheme.

The scheme has been closed to new applications for a number of years as Leitrim County Council endeavoured to secure funding to deal with the existing waiting list.

However last week's special meeting heard the Council plans to reopen applications on November 1. Applications will remain open until January 26, 2023. Unlike previously, applications in this new tranche will be addressed on a by-need basis rather than chronological order.

Priority will be given based on the condition of the laneway, the number of families who will benefit from the work, and whether there are people involved in the application who have medical conditions which would make maintaining access to their property, essential.

The meeting also heard that once an application is made no changes can be made. This means that, should someone who has already applied, later develop a medical condition, this cannot be taken into consideration.

Councillors expressed concern over this and also over stipulations that an application will require access from the laneway to be used by two landowners and a household which is occupied.

Cllr Paddy O'Rourke said he believed this would exclude 50% of potential applications.

However, he was told that this rule was set by the Department, was already in place, and was not something that Leitrim County Council could change.

Councillors were also told that, should circumstances change for an application after submission, such as the death of one of the applicants and subsequent sale of land, this could impact its viability. Prior to the work being carried out each application will be revisited and, if it no longer meets the criteria of the scheme, it will be deemed invalid.

Councillors were told a review of the scheme will take place in 12 months.