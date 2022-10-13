Chamber music with Evlana Ensemble in Carrick-on-Shannon

Chamber music with Evlana Ensemble at The Dock will be performed on Saturday, October 15.



Taking its inspiration from Ondine by Maurice Ravel, a landmark work for solo piano, Ondine: Ravel and Beyond, offers local audiences an opportunity to hear a rich palette of chamber works written in the years following the first performance of the composer’s tour de force in 1908.

There will also be more recent works by composers Kaija Saariaho, Toru Takemitsu and Irish composer Siobhán Cleary performed on the night.



Supported by an Arts Council of Ireland Touring and Dissemination of Work Award, Evlana will be performing this programme of works by Maurice Ravel, Claude Debussy, Rebecca Clarke, George Walker, Nina Rota, Tōru Takemitsu, Keike Abe, Kaija Saariaho and Siobhán in the Dock Arts Centre on Saturday, October 15 at 8pm.

Evlana Ensemble is made up of some of Ireland’s most accomplished performers; Sylvia O'Brien (soprano), William Dowdall (flute), Keith Pascoe (violin), Alex Petcu (percussion) and Isabelle O'Connell (piano).



As part of the Ondine project, Evlana Ensemble and composer Siobhán Cleary has been running primary school composition and performance workshops with Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Shannon in collaboration with The Dock.

Evlana is a flexible group with programmes ranging from smaller ensemble groups to a sinfonietta sized orchestra.

It was founded by composer, Siobhán Cleary in 2015. Evlana places contemporary music at the heart of its programming and provides an opportunity for Ireland’s most accomplished performers and composers to produce and perform their work.

Tickets for this concert are available now on www.thedock.ie or by phone 0719650828.