Report highlights need for recruitment and retention plans for Cavan Hospital

Responding to the HIQA inspection reports into Cork University Hospital, Cavan and Monaghan Hospital and St. Columcille’s Hospital, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said a bespoke recruitment and retention plan is urgently needed.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “We welcome the role HIQA has played in inspecting into Cork University Hospital, Cavan and Monaghan Hospital and St. Columcille’s Hospital.

“We know following HIQA’s report into University Hospital Limerick that subsequent action following HIQA’s reporting is key.

“Bespoke recruitment and retention measures are needed hospital by hospital this winter. The funding allocated in the Winter Plan to implement the Safe Staffing Framework is welcome to ensure that a safe nursing to patient staffing and skill mix ratio exists in each emergency department is key.

“As outlined in the HSE Winter Plan published this week, each ED should conduct an urgent analysis to identify and address gaps and risks, each hospital must move to undertake this process immediately.

Assistant Director of Industrial Relations for Southern Region, Colm Porter said: “HIQA’s findings into Cork University Hospital are particularly stark. On the day that HIQA carried out its inspection (June 15th) 62 people were without a bed.

"Since then, over 4469 patients have been on trolleys in Cork University Hospital. The hospital is the most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today. The bed deficit that currently exists in both CUH and the wider Cork community is adding to the pressure in this Emergency Department.

“HIQA’s report raises questions on the safety of staffing levels in CUH. A bespoke taskforce is now needed to tackle the ongoing issues in Cork University Hospital, focusing on staffing and timely discharging of patients in order to improve patient flow.”