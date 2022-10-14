Leitrim's new State Solicitor welcomed to court

Former State Solicitor Noel Farrell with new State Solcitior Niamh McGovern
Niamh McGovern took up her first court role as Leitrim’s State Solicitor in Manorhamilton District Court on Wednesday, September 12.
The Carrick-on-Shannon solicitor takes over the role from Noel Farrell, who retired this year after 20 years representing the DPP in Leitrim’s courts.
Niamh has been the Principal Solicitor at McGovern & Associate Solicitors in Carrick-on-Shannon for 25 years and brings a wealth of court and law experience with her to the role.
Judge Sandra Murphy welcomed Ms McGovern to her new role and congratulated her on her first appearance on behalf of the state.
