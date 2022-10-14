Deaths in Leitrim, Friday October 14, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Baby Riadh Garvey, Liscolvin, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon - Baby Riadh fell asleep at home, in the loving care of her heartbroken parents Paul and Sarah on October 12th 2022 at five days old. Predeceased by her uncle Baby Shane. Deeply loved and forever remembered by her devastated Mammy and Daddy and her brother Finn and sister Róise. Sadly missed by her heartbroken grandparents Ken & Pat McManus (Jamestown) and Martin & Geraldine Garvey (Hillstreet), her great-grandmother Mary McShera, her aunts Kathy, Jackie & Ciara, their partners David & Simon, her uncle Colm and aunt-in-law Jenny, extended family and friends. There is no footprint so small it does not leave an imprint on this world. Remaining at her home in Liscolvin, with prayers on Friday, 14th October, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Jamestown Cemetery. Paul & Sarah would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful maternity, NICU and paediatric staff at Sligo University Hospital. They would also like to thank the nurses from the Jack and Jill Foundation who supported them in looking after Riadh at home. Donations, if desired, to the Jack and Jill Foundation c/o Dermot Foley, Funeral Director, Kilmore.

Mary McCaffrey (née Meenan), Stradermott, Ballinamore, Leitrim- peacefully in her 101st year, in the loving care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle; Predeceased by her husband Thomas, son Peter, son-in-law Dan (Daly), grandson Kyle & great-grandson Cillian. She will be sadly missed by her loving family Pat, Marian, Ger, Margaret & Tom, daughters-in-law Margaret, Ann & Lisa, sons-in-law James (Duignan) & Michael (Tiernan), 21 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim (N41 TD62), on this Friday evening from 4.30pm until 6.30pm followed by removal to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo or c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore Co. Leitrim.

Kathleen Heaney (née Ward), Sutton, Dublin / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim -Heaney, Kathleen (nee Ward), (Sutton and formerly Kiltyclogher), October 13th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of CareChoice Nursing home; reunited with her cherished husband James Heaney and her beloved granddaughter Brighid. Loving mother to Fergus, Ronan, Conor, Donall, Aengus and cherished by her 13 grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sons, grandchildren, brother, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. Trained at the Belfast City Hospital, her passion was nursing. Kathleen was devoted to her faith and with five sons prayed regularly to St. Jude, St. Christopher and St. Anthony. Reposing in the family home from 5:30pm, Friday, until removal on Saturday morning (House private Saturday morning) to the Church of the Resurrection, Bayside, arriving for funeral mass at 10am, this mass will be live streamed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/bayside-parish-church followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/ways-to-give/give-in-memory/

Agnes Agnew (née Weldon), Oxted, England and formerly, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Longford- Formerly of Longford, Luton and Leitrim, Agnes died peacefully on 5th September, 2022 in hospital in England. She is predeceased by her husband, Brendan, her parents, Patrick and Agnes, her sisters, Eileen and Peggy and her brothers, Tom, Pat and Seamus. Agnes will be forever remembered with love by her family, daughter, Valarie, sons, Vincent and Douglas, son-in-law Colm, daughter-in-law, Nicola and her grandchildren,Daniel, Max, Toby and Olivia, her sisters, Nancy Woods (Drumshanbo) and Kathleen Joyce (London), along with all her family and friends in England and Ireland. Funeral Service to take place in England on 28th September 2022. Funeral Arrangements later for Drumshanbo. Funeral Mass will be held in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Friday, 14th October, at 11 am followed by burial of ashes in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Cormac McCready, 57 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal -Peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital. Reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from the Funeral home on Saturday at 11.45am, travelling via Cluain Barron, to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 3.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon. The Mass shall be available to view and will be streamed live on St.Patrick's Church page at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Lizzie McGovern, Mully Upper, Glangevlin, Cavan -Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on October 12th. Predeceased by her brother Owenie and sister Margaret. Sadly missed by her sister Bea (Enniskillen), relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Friday 14th October at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, with Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Face masks are to be worn in the church and no shaking of hands, please. The family would also like to thank everyone for their sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Teresa Cunningham, Abbeygrove, Navan, Meath / Ballinamuck, Longford -Teresa, formerly of Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, 11th October 2022. Pre-deceased by her parents and by her brother John and her sister Margaret. Teresa will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sister Annie Kiernan (Proudstown Road, Navan), brother Jim (Dover, England), sister-in-law Jean, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Teresa’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Saturday morning at 10.20am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, followed by interment in Kilmahon Cemetery.

Frank Hart, Frenchpark, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon - (Peacefully) in his 102nd year, at Roscommon University Hospital, with his family by his side. Predeceased by his wife Margaret. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his children Mary, Tom, Aileen, Ann, Nuala, sister Mary, grandchildren Sarah, Katie, Chris, Eddie, Frank and Paul, son-in-law Walter, daughter-in-law Muireann, his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Frank will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark on Thursday from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from his home on Friday to St. Asicus’ Church, Frenchpark arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by interment in Tibohine (New) Cemetery. Frank’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences and suggest you use the on-line condolence page. https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/frankhart

Jim McIntyre, Luton, Bedfordshire, England / Adoon, Gorvagh, Co Leitrim - The death has occurred of Jim McIntyre, Luton, Bedfordshire, England and formerly of Adoon, Gorvagh, County Leitrim, Friday 9th September 2022 peacefully at his home. Jim is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife: Mary, sons; Kevin and Shane, daughters-in-law; Lisa and Vicky, grandchildren - Leah, Amelia and Thomas, brother - Paddy, sister-in-law - Bridie, nieces - Davina and Phillipa, nephews - Niall and Mark and all the Duignan cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends and neighbours. Jim's funeral mass will take place on Friday 14th October 2022 at 11am St Joseph's Church, Luton, Bedfordshire, England.

May they all Rest in Peace