Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, October 17, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tommy (Tom) Guckian, Ardcarne, Boyle, Roscommon / Leitrim



Tommy (Tom) Guckian, Ardcarne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, October 13th 2022 (tragically). Predeceased by his beloved son Noel, brothers Michael and Bill. Tommy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Maeve, daughters Beryl and Christine, sons-in-law Robert and Stuart, grandchildren Shannon, Davy, Shireen, Noel, Roberta, Robert Óg, Christopher, Leon and Beryl, sister Rosaleen (Ballinamore), nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Church, Cootehall on Monday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed live on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/cootehall/.

Bridget (Bea) Canavan (née Berry), Castleknock, Dublin / Dromod, Leitrim



Canavan, Bridget (Bea), née Berry, (Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Dromod, Co. Leitrim) October 15th, 2022 peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Pat and devoted mother of Niamh, Órla, Brian and Conor. Pre-deceased by her sister Mae and brother Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, sons-in-law Clive and Shane, daughters-in-law Stephanie and Michelle, grandchildren Cian and Olivia, sister Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Removal on Monday evening (October 17th) to the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock arriving at 5:30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (October 18th) at 11am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Marjorie Taylor, 2 Ross View, Bundoran, Donegal



The death has occurred of Marjorie Taylor, 2 Ross View, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly from Darwen, Blackburn, England. Peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Harry. Sadly missed by her daughters Marian, Carol, Jackie, Colleen and Helen and son Mark and daughter in law Joyce, grandchildren and all her extended family. Reposing at her residence on Monday from 2pm to 8pm. House Private at all other times, please. Removal on Tuesday to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for cremation at 2pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to North West Hospice, Sligo, care of John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors. Marjorie's cremation service can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/lakelands

Declan Coleman, Edmondstown, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon

October 14th, 2022- (Suddenly). Pre-deceased by his parents Tom and Mary and his nephew Stephen. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his children Kyle and Alannah, his sister Mary (Madden), brothers John and Paul, brother-in-law Kieran, sisters-in-law Gaye and Grace, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Family flowers only, please. Donations in memory of Declan can be made to the Irish Heart Foundation - https://irishheart.ie/ Declan’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the on-line condolence page. https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/dcoleman

P.J. (Peter) Ryan, Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon / Wexford



Formerly of Clohamon, Co. Wexford. Suddenly in Spain. Loving husband of Vera (nee Houlihan) and much loved father of Denis, Mary, Catherine and Thomas. He will be very sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, daughter-in-law Amanda, sons-in-law Paul and Johnny, his adored grandchildren Killian, Isabelle, Alexandra and Abbie, sisters-in-law, extended family and many friends. Reposing on Monday, 17th October, at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, from 5pm until 6.30pm, followed by removal to the Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 18th October, at 11am, followed by burial in Tullow Cemetery, Co. Carlow, to arrive at approx 3.30pm. P.J.'s Mass can be viewed online by clicking https://churchcamlive.ie/strokestown/ Family flowers only please.

Ingrid Stewart, Abbeyhaven Care Centre and Nursing Home, Boyle, Co Roscommon, Abbeyville, Boyle and formerly of Munich, Germany

October 12th 2022- Suddenly, at Sligo University Hospital, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Kenneth J. and sister Inge Scheel. Ingrid will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her half-brother Hans, God-daughter Sarah, niece Heike, the Stewart Family in Boyle, extended family, neighbours and friends. Ingrid will repose at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Monday (October 17th) from 10:30am until 12pm. Removal to the Church of Ireland, Boyle, for Service at 2pm with burial afterwards in Assylinn (Old) Cemetery. Ingrid’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

Teresa Donnelly, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death has occurred of Teresa Donnelly, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and formerly from Ballinmuck, Co Longford, October 1st in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Chris and her brother TP, deeply regretted by her daughter Deidre, son in law Brian, grandson Lucas, brothers Brian and Sean, sisters Annette Donohoe and Chrissie McGowan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinmuck, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Teresa’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Sheila Costadina, Cuan Iosa, Ballymote, Sligo



The death has occurred of Sheila Costadina, Cúan Íosa, Ballymote, Co. Sligo. Predeceased by her sisters Pat Prince and Ursula Nardo. Sadly missed by her son Paul, daughter Kim, son-in-law Ken, daughter-in-law Cathy, grandchildren Matthew, Brian, Shannon, Joseph and David, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Perry’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 18th, from 1p.m. to 2:30p.m. Funeral cortège arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception for Requiem Mass at 3p.m., followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Sheila's funeral mass will be livestreamed at Ballymote Parish. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Ballymote Community Nursing Unit Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Des Rogers and Sons Funeral Directors or visit Ballymote Community Nursing Unit to donate.

May they all Rest in Peace