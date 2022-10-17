Search

17 Oct 2022

Leitrim families encouraged to take a ‘CyberBreak’ this Friday, October 21

Leitrim parents and students are to be consulted on use of smart phones in schools

Take a cyber-break this Friday

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

17 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Ireland's online safety charity, CyberSafeKids, is hosting its third annual 24-hour ‘CyberBreak’, from 5pm on Friday, 21st October to 5pm on Saturday, 22nd October. Supported by the Lifes2Good Foundation, CyberBreak encourages families and schools all over Ireland to participate in taking a much-needed break from the online world. 

CyberSafeKids is encouraging schools and families in Leitrim to get on board and sign up now at www.cybersafekids.ie 

Families should embrace the opportunity of having device-free time as a family, to discuss how they can find a healthy balance between their online and offline lives and to make it a fun-filled and memorable day for the whole family. 

Schools and families can find the following resources at www.cybersafekids.ie/cyberbreak  to help prepare for the day itself:

- Classroom activities: some games and activities to challenge your pupils to think about life offline - what it was like in the days before smart devices!
- Fun guide: some suggestions on what to do during your 24-hour break – why not add your own?!
- Top online safety tips: a reminder of healthy tech habits for home

Recent CyberSafeKids research has found that 95% of children aged 8 - 12 own a smart device and 87% are signed up to social media and messaging apps, despite being under the minimum age requirement of 13 for all of the popular sites.  

Top Tips for parents include:

●     Start the conversation now! As soon as your child shows interest in your phone or tablet, talk about what's okay and not okay to do online in an age-appropriate manner. Talk to your kids about what they do and see online as often as possible.

●     Do your research. Check out the apps and games that your child is using or wants to use. Download it yourself or watch videos on YouTube about it and see what functionality it has. Look, in particular, at whether it has a chat facility, how to apply safety /privacy settings and how to report abuse.

●     Agree the rules. Put appropriate boundaries in place and apply them consistently, e.g. where they can use their devices, who can be on their friends lists, what behaviour is acceptable, and not to share location. Most importantly keep an eye on what your children are doing online.

For more information on CyberBreak, please go to www.cybersakekids.ie  where you will find lots of helpful resources, top tips and advice.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media