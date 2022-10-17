HSE advises vaccination is the best protection against Flu and COVID-19 in Sligo and Leitrim

The HSE is advising that the best protection against Flu and Covid-19 is vaccination with Sligo and Leitrim Covid-19 Vaccination Centres offering primary vaccinations and adapted bivalent mRNA booster doses to eligible cohorts this week.

This winter both Flu and Covid-19 are expected to circulate, and vaccination is proven to be the best protection against these viruses. The HSE is therefore encouraging all those who are eligible to ensure their vaccinations for both Flu and Covid-19 are up to date, in order to be winter ready.

New adapted Covid-19 vaccines are now being offered as booster doses. People aged 29 years and younger will be offered Pfizer booster vaccines, and those aged 30 years or older will be offered Moderna booster vaccines when attending for their booster vaccination in line with NIAC recommendations.

Please see the following information for eligibility and Covid-19 vaccine course:

· 65 years and older, first round of vaccination, first booster dose, second booster dose, third booster dose

· 50 to 64 years, first round of vaccination, first booster dose, second booster dose

· 12 to 49 years, (with certain long-term medical conditions; residents of long-term care facilities), first round of vaccination, first booster dose, second booster dose, third booster dose

· Healthcare Workers, first round of vaccination, first booster dose, second booster dose

· 12 to 49 years, first round of vaccination, first booster dose,

· 12 years and older (with a weak immune system), first round of vaccination, additional dose, first booster dose, second booster dose, third booster dose

· Pregnancy, first round of vaccination, first booster dose, second booster dose

· Children 5 -11 years, first round of vaccination

· Children 5 -11 years (with a weak immune system), first round of vaccination, Additional dose, first Booster dose

Leitrim Covid-19 Vaccination Centre is located in North West Business and Technology Park, Castlecarra Road, Carrick on Shannon, N41 D7P3 is offering vaccination appointments this week as follows:

Thursday 20th October

9.30am to 1.30pm - 30 years and over

1.30pm to 3.15pm - 30 years and over

3.45pm to 4.45pm – 5 - 11 years of age

5.15pm to 7pm – 12 - 29 years of age

Sligo Covid-19 Vaccination Centre is located on Cleveragh Road, Sligo, Co. Sligo F91 W2KH (behind Londis) is offering vaccination appointments this week as follows:

Wednesday 19th October

8.30am to 1.30pm - 30 years and over

2.15pm to 4pm - 12 to 29 years of age

Friday 21st October

10.30am to 1.30pm – 30 years and over

2.15pm to 3.45pm - 30 years and over

4.15pm to 6pm - 12 to 29 years of age

Saturday 22nd October

8.30am to 10.15am – 12 to 29 years of age

10.45am to 2.30pm - 30 years and over

3.00pm to 4pm - 5 to 11 years of age

You can book your Covid-19 vaccine appointment online at www.hse.ie/book or you can walk into the centre. There are different times offered for different age cohorts, therefore please ensure you book/walk into the correct clinic for your age.

Operational Site Manager for Sligo and Leitrim Covid-19 Vaccination Centres, Shona Gallagher said “Vaccination is proven to be the best protection against Covid-19 viruses. The HSE are encouraging people to top up their protection for the winter months ahead by getting their next Covid-19 vaccination dose at either the Sligo or Leitrim Covid-19 Vaccination centres.”