Central Motors in Mohill awarded Opel Retail Sales Dealer of the Year 2022

Central Motors, Main Opel Dealer, Mohill, County Leitrim has been awarded the Opel Retail Sales Dealer of the Year 2022 title. Paul Walpole, Sales Manager, was presented with the accolade at the annual Opel Dealer Conference, held at The Heritage Killenard, County Laois on 13th October.

With a combined 8.8% Opel passenger car and light commercial vehicle county share year-to-date, the win coincides with Central Motors celebrating 50 years in business in 2022.

Appointed to the Opel Dealer Network in 1984, family-owned Central Motors was first established in 1972 by Patsy Walpole. One of Ireland's longest-serving Opel Dealers, Central Motors has earned its deserved reputation in their locality for outstanding customer service.

The company's ethos of always putting the customer first has seen both their sales and aftersales business grow from strength to strength over the decades.

Paul Walpole, Sales Manager, said at the Opel Dealer Conference, "I am absolutely delighted to be bringing the Opel Retail Sales Dealer of the Year 2022 award home to County Leitrim.

"Whilst we are a small county, it is so gratifying to know that my team's continued efforts are recognised by the Distributor. But we can't accept the award without acknowledging our very valued customers. We thank them sincerely for all their support throughout the years and we very much look forward to seeing everyone in 2023 at Central Motors."

Richard Dillon, Head of Retail Sales at Opel Ireland said "Paul Walpole and his team have demonstrated not only exemplary customer satisfaction results, but they have also critically far-surpassed their 2022 sales targets to deliver a strong county market share this year.

"There can be no doubt Central Motors is a worthy winner of the Opel Retail Sales Dealer of the Year 2022 accolade and I congratulate the team whole-heartedly."