What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Tuesday, October 18?

Some periods of sunshine today
Dry and sunny today, Tuesday, October 18 with the sunshine turning hazier later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in mostly light to moderate easterly winds, freshening during the evening.
TONIGHT
Outbreaks of rain in the southwest with heavy falls in places, will extend northeastwards overnight though much of Ulster and north Leinster will stay dry till morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees generally in moderate to fresh easterly winds, milder though in southern and southwestern parts.
