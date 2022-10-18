Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, October 18, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridget (Bea) Canavan (née Berry), Castleknock, Dublin / Dromod, Leitrim - Canavan, Bridget (Bea), née Berry, (Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Dromod, Co. Leitrim) October 15th, 2022 peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Pat and devoted mother of Niamh, Órla, Brian and Conor. Pre-deceased by her sister Mae and brother Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, sons-in-law Clive and Shane, daughters-in-law Stephanie and Michelle, grandchildren Cian and Olivia, sister Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Requiem Mass in Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock on Tuesday (October 18th) at 11am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Marjorie Taylor, 2 Ross View, Bundoran, Donegal - The death has occurred of Marjorie Taylor, 2 Ross View, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and formerly from Darwen, Blackburn, England. Peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Harry. Sadly missed by her daughters Marian, Carol, Jackie, Colleen and Helen and son Mark and daughter in law Joyce, grandchildren and all her extended family. Removal on Tuesday to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for cremation at 2pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to North West Hospice, Sligo, care of John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors. Marjorie's cremation service can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/lakelands

Declan Coleman, Edmondstown, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon - October 14th, 2022- (Suddenly). Pre-deceased by his parents Tom and Mary and his nephew Stephen. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his children Kyle and Alannah, his sister Mary (Madden), brothers John and Paul, brother-in-law Kieran, sisters-in-law Gaye and Grace, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Family flowers only, please. Donations in memory of Declan can be made to the Irish Heart Foundation - https://irishheart.ie/ Declan’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the on-line condolence page. https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/dcoleman

P.J. (Peter) Ryan, Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon / Wexford - Formerly of Clohamon, Co. Wexford. Suddenly in Spain. Loving husband of Vera (nee Houlihan) and much loved father of Denis, Mary, Catherine and Thomas. He will be very sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, daughter-in-law Amanda, sons-in-law Paul and Johnny, his adored grandchildren Killian, Isabelle, Alexandra and Abbie, sisters-in-law, extended family and many friends. Mass on Tuesday, 18th October, at 11am, followed by burial in Tullow Cemetery, Co. Carlow, to arrive at approximately 3.30pm. P.J.'s Mass can be viewed online by clicking https://churchcamlive.ie/strokestown/ Family flowers only please.

Sheila Costadina, Cuan Iosa, Ballymote, Sligo - The death has occurred of Sheila Costadina, Cúan Íosa, Ballymote, Co. Sligo. Predeceased by her sisters Pat Prince and Ursula Nardo. Sadly missed by her son Paul, daughter Kim, son-in-law Ken, daughter-in-law Cathy, grandchildren Matthew, Brian, Shannon, Joseph and David, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Perry’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 18th, from 1p.m. to 2:30p.m. Funeral cortège arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception for Requiem Mass at 3p.m., followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Sheila's funeral mass will be livestreamed at Ballymote Parish. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Ballymote Community Nursing Unit Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Des Rogers and Sons Funeral Directors or visit Ballymote Community Nursing Unit to donate.

May they all Rest in Peace