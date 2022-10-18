North Leitrim councillors back motion of sympathy for those impacted by Creeslough explosion

10 people lost their lives in the explosion at the petrol station in Creeslough, Co Donegal.
Members of Manorhamilton Municipal District have unanimously voted in support of a motion of sympathy for the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal following the explosion at a petrol station which claimed the lives of 10 people earlier this month.
Cllr Mary Bohan put forward the proposal at Monday's meeting noting that “we are very close to Donegal here and I think it would be appropriate that we pass a vote of sympathy to the people of Creeslough.
“This is an awful tragedy and, while I am sure this will be brought up at the main council meeting, I think it is appropriate that we would offer our sympathy (as a municipal district) to the people affected,” she said.
Her motion received unanimous backing from the remaining councillors.
