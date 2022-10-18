Leitrim's Saoirse Cummins wins Best Solo Musician at Tenerife awards

Congratulations to Saoirse Cummins from Manorhamilton who has been named Best Solo Musician at the Tenerife Entertainment Awards 2022.



Saoirse made her way to Tenerife just nine month ago, previously having worked in a local creche.



On first arriving at the island she was doing 14 gigs a week but this workload led her to get sick and so she has now cut back and works around nine gigs a week in three different venues.



Speaking after the awards on Facebook she said “I have been struggling to write this post all day as I can't seem to find the words to explain how amazing yesterday was. I am so humbled, amazed and shocked to be awarded Best Solo Musician at the Tenerife Entertainment Awards 2022.️



“From the bottom of my very big Irish heart I would like to thank everyone that tuned in and voted for me yesterday I seriously can't thank you all enough for making my dreams come true. I have never felt anything like I felt while standing on that stage yesterday. Small town, big dreams.



“Thanks to Chris, Steve, Kirk and everyone involved with the TEAs for organising this event to showcase the abundance of talent we share on this island. You ran such a smooth sailing ship and I really am privileged to play a part in it.



“To all the bars I am lucky enough to perform in, thank you for allowing me the opportunity to do what I love every day.️

“And to all my friends and family both here and back home, thank you for always being there for me and supporting me through this musical journey of mine.



“Go raibh mile maith agat, grá mór, Saoirse.”