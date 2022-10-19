Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday October 19, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eileen Baldwin (nee Brock) of Carrick on Shannon (formerly Dublin)

The death has occurred of Eileen Baldwin (nee Brock) of Carrick on Shannon (formerly Dublin), peacefully on 17th October 2022 at Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Henry, and devoted mother to Jenny, Caroline and Sarah. Eileen will be forever loved, missed and remembered by Henry, her children, her much-loved grandchildren Will and Molly, son-in-law Mark, siblings Maureen, John, and Dessie, and her extended family and friends. May she rest at peace with her mum and dad Nellie and Louis, and her beloved brother Joe. Funeral service in the Garden Chapel in Mount Jerome Crematorium on Thursday, 20th October 2022, at 2.15 pm. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu to The Alzheimers Society of Ireland (alzheimer.ie).

Catherine McTigue (née McPartlin) Stradrina, Ballinaglera, Leitrim

Peacefully after a short Illness, at University College Hospital, Galway, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Packie Joe, her parents Michael & Anne, her brothers Michael & John and sister Bea. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Pauric (Ballinaglera) and Micky (Drumshanbo), brother Tom (Dowra) and sister Mary (USA), Daughters in law Teresa and Josephine, grandchildren Seamus, Clare, Darren, Ciara and Alan, nieces, nephews, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later

Margaret Butler (née Clyne), Charlestown, Drumsna, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Willie, her parents James & Bridget and her brother Sean. Margaret will be very sadly missed by her loving sisters Mae Flaherty, Ann Walsh and Phyllis (Sr. Mazarello), nephews Anthony & Shane, brother-in-law Tony, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends. Reposing at her home in Charlestown on Wednesday, October 19th, from 3pm until 6pm, followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Dangan, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 20th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Jamestown Cemetery.

Declan Coleman, Ballyfarnon, Boyle and Edmondstown, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon

October 14th, 2022 (Suddenly) Predeceased by his parents Tom and Mary and his nephew Stephen. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his children Kyle and Alannah, his sister Mary (Madden), brothers John and Paul, brother-in-law Kieran, sisters-in-law Gaye and Grace, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Declan will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Wednesday from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Nathy’s Cathedral arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 11am, followed by interment in Kilcolman cemetery. Mass can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/SharkeyFuneralDirectors. Family flowers only, please. Donations in memory of Declan can be made to the Irish Heart Foundation - https://irishheart.ie/

Patrick “Paddy“ McHugh, Corralacka, Glangevlin, Cavan

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Patrick “Paddy“ McHugh. Originally of Corralacka, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan, then of Greenford, London and most recently of Bushey, Hertfordshire on 8th October 2022. Predeceased by his loving wife Teresa and sister Mary Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Margaret and Patricia and son Philip, nieces Marian and Kathleen, brother in law Oliver and sister in law Josie, relatives and friends. His remains will be received at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, Greenford on 26th October at 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, 27th October, at 10 am followed by burial at Greenford Park Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but should you wish to write a tribute or make a donation on his behalf to the Peace Hospice, Watford you can do so using the link https://patrickpaddymchugh.muchloved.com

Seamus Smith, Burren, Killeshandra, Cavan

Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family in his 90th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Bridget. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his heartbroken children Sharon (Dowd), Martin and Maria, his much loved grandchildren Ollie, Tom, Anna, and Tess, his brother Michael, son-in-law Martin, Martin's partner Beatrice, sisters-in-law Mary and Tess, brothers-in-law John and Edward, extended relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lawlors Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet (Eircode H14 R583) on Wednesday evening from 5.30 pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Thursday morning to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, for funeral mass at 12noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. The funeral mass may be viewed on the Corlough/Templeport facebook page.

Bridie McSherry, 2 Patricks Terrace, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Bridie McSherry, 2 Patricks Terrace, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Tullyvogey, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her parents Jimmy and Mary Bridget and her brother Mickey. Sadly missed by her brothers Jimmy, Vincey, Eugene and Gerry, sisters Annie, kitty, Rita and Veronica, nieces and nephews, all her extended family and friends. Reposing at her family home in Tullyvogey, Belleek Co. Fermanagh, BT932DY Wednesday from 12 noon. Removal on Thursday morning going to St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. There will be a one way system in operation for the wake, with entry via Conor's cross and exiting via Tullyvogey Lane. Bridie's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/pettigo

May they all Rest in Peace.