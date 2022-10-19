New EU Law could become the ultimate “Cranks Charter” says INHFA

The proposed EU Nature Restoration Regulation will have a major impact for farming and the wider rural economy, according to the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

Speaking ahead of the Association’s address to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, National President Vincent Roddy stressed the need for our legislators to work together in opposing this regulation.

“The proposed regulation will, if implemented in its current form, sterilise many family farms and undermine our rural economy,” he stated.

Vincent Roddy noted that in the last week, “we have seen how current regulation around the Climate Change Bill and the Birds and Habitats Directives have derailed the Galway city by-pass and vital flood relief works on the N59 in Connemara. This comes on the back of stalled flood relief works at Lough Funshinagh in Roscommon due to another objection under the Birds and Habitats Directives.”

These, he added, “are just three examples and there are countless more, but the real concern is that we are creating a stick to beat ourselves with.”

The INHFA President maintained that there is “an urgent need to reassess existing regulations before we make the situation even worse through the implementation of the Nature Restoration Regulation, which will become the ultimate “Cranks Charter.” A major issue of concern in this proposed Regulation is Article 16, which centres on the Right to Justice. This Article, stated Roddy, “will give non-governmental organisations (NGO’s) promoting environmental protection, such as An Taisce, the opportunity to object to any actions taken and actions not taken, that are deemed necessary to deliver on restoration targets. Such required actions will include the rewetting of farmed peatlands.”

Based on the current process, these objections won’t, Roddy added “see the NGO taking the farmer to court but will see the NGO taking the State to court for not enforcing the Regulation. The State will then have to act against the farmer or individual and enforce sanctions that could see the withdrawal of CAP payments or court proceedings.”

In recognising the need for regulation around environmental requirements, the INHFA leader cautioned, “it is vital that any such regulation is fair and not open to abuse.”

“What we currently have is, I believe, being abused and it is vital that our legislators address this before we make a bad situation intolerable,” concluded Roddy.