Search

19 Oct 2022

New EU Law could become the ultimate “Cranks Charter” says INHFA

Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association announce new President

INHFA President, Vincent Roddy

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

The proposed EU Nature Restoration Regulation will have a major impact for farming and the wider rural economy, according to the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

Speaking ahead of the Association’s address to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, National President Vincent Roddy stressed the need for our legislators to work together in opposing this regulation.

“The proposed regulation will, if implemented in its current form, sterilise many family farms and undermine our rural economy,” he stated.

Vincent Roddy noted that in the last week, “we have seen how current regulation around the Climate Change Bill and the Birds and Habitats Directives have derailed the Galway city by-pass and vital flood relief works on the N59 in Connemara. This comes on the back of stalled flood relief works at Lough Funshinagh in Roscommon due to another objection under the Birds and Habitats Directives.”

These, he added, “are just three examples and there are countless more, but the real concern is that we are creating a stick to beat ourselves with.”

The INHFA President maintained that there is “an urgent need to reassess existing regulations before we make the situation even worse through the implementation of the Nature Restoration Regulation, which will become the ultimate “Cranks Charter.” A major issue of concern in this proposed Regulation is Article 16, which centres on the Right to Justice. This Article, stated Roddy, “will give non-governmental organisations (NGO’s) promoting environmental protection, such as An Taisce, the opportunity to object to any actions taken and actions not taken, that are deemed necessary to deliver on restoration targets. Such required actions will include the rewetting of farmed peatlands.”

Based on the current process, these objections won’t, Roddy added “see the NGO taking the farmer to court but will see the NGO taking the State to court for not enforcing the Regulation. The State will then have to act against the farmer or individual and enforce sanctions that could see the withdrawal of CAP payments or court proceedings.”

In recognising the need for regulation around environmental requirements, the INHFA leader cautioned, “it is vital that any such regulation is fair and not open to abuse.”

“What we currently have is, I believe, being abused and it is vital that our legislators address this before we make a bad situation intolerable,” concluded Roddy.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media