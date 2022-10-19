Leitrim native honoured in New York

The Aisling Centre in New York offers a variety of free and low-cost programing that promotes Irish culture, mental and physical health, education, social welfare and a connection to Irish traditions and community.

For the past 25 years the Aisling Irish Community and Cultural Centre has proudly served at the heart of the New York Irish Community in Woodlawn and Yonkers. Most important the centre has provided front line welfare services to the most vulnerable people in the community – the elderly, the lonely, the homeless, the unemployed and the undocumented.

The Irish government has a strong commitment to the global Irish community and the Consulate is proud to be a partner and a supporter in delivering on the important mission of the Centre.

The important work continues under the guidance of the dedicated Board of Directors. Leitrim Lady Caitriona Kenny Clarke is Chair of the Board of Directors and along with Fundraising/Development Officer Sean James they steadily steered the project through its phases to completely redesign and expand the centre to accommodate the increasing need for additional space.

The Aisling Centre honoured John Cassels at their 25th Anniversary Dinner Dance on Friday, Oct 2 at Mulino's Lake Isle in Eastchester, New York.

John Cassels oversaw the transformation of the old building into a state-of-the-art facility that now provides quality community and cultural programmes in a modern spacious and safe environment.

John was honoured not just for his generosity but also for his leadership and vision in making sure the Irish immigrants have a safe and secure home on McLean Avenue for many years to come. The quality workmanship of John Cassels is evident throughout the Center.

Many family members and friends including sisters, nieces and grandnieces travelled from Ireland and abroad to be with John and his family for this special occasion. John is an inspiration to so many with his work ethic, creativity, sense of humour, infectious laugh and joyous personality.

Also honoured on the night were Elaine Heaney from Armagh and Gabriel Mc Mahon from Cavan.

You can find out more about the Aisling Centre on their website www.aislingcenter.org

Or Facebook page www.facebook.com/AislingIrishCommunityCenter

It has been claimed that the Irish built New York - well they certainly made their mark in Yonkers also by helping to build the Aisling Center.

About John Cassels:

John Cassels was born in Kiltubrid, Co Leitrim, the fifth of a family of eight born to Patrick and Susan Cassels. He received his primary education at Liscarbon National School, and his secondary education at Drumshanbo Vocational School.

After leaving school John served his carpentry apprenticeship with Willie Moran in Drumshanbo. That would be the first step that would eventually lead John to become a highly skilled craftsman and a highly regarded contractor, especially in the construction of bars and restaurants.

However, there was little action on Leitrim building sites, so John arrived in New York in 1969, and settled in the Bronx. Initially the young carpenter got involved in construction work with fellow Leitrim man and great Irish Republican Barney McKeon, and fellow Kiltubrid neighbour Frankie Dwyer. It’s hard to imagine too many dull moments when these boys got bantering!

A few years later, the adventure bug hit John again, so he and his brother Peter headed north where they worked on the Alaskan Pipeline for a couple of cruel cold Arctic winters. After a two-year stint, they returned to New York and John proceeded to set up his own construction company in1986, namely J.C. Construction, involving all phases and facets of construction, but specializing in remodeling bars and restaurants.

In 1973, John met Teresa Coffey, a native of County Waterford, and a noted distance runner and athletic coach. The couple married in 1979, moved to Yonkers and became active members of the Annunciation Parish.

The family grew to include four boys and one girl, Oliver, Marie, Peter, Stephen and Pierce. The five have done extremely well in their chosen professions, and the extended Cassels family now includes eight grandchildren. Incidentally when the Cassels’ clan had matured, Teresa returned to school and became a registered nurse.

When it’s the 25th anniversary, most get something new, maybe a suit, a dress or something iconic. Well the Aisling Centre decided to get a new building and that’s where John Cassels literally made his mark.

A few years ago, the Board purchased the building, but renovations and modifications were urgently needed if the Center was to accommodate its increasing range of programmes and services.

Through the years, John has been a great supporter and promoter of Gaelic games and community events as well as being a great benefactor to a myriad of charitable causes.

He enjoys trips to the golf course with his friends, plus he was a member of the construction committee of the Links Irish Golf Course at Union Vale.

