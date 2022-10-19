Gallery: Campa Chois na hAbhann summer camp in Eslin

In early August, Eslin pitch and community was a hive of activity as they held their first ever Campa Chois na hAbhann summer camp.

This was a four day camp held directly after the August bank holiday and provided fun and activity for over 60 children aged 4-12 years of age.

It was very much a community affair, with lots of local adults and teenagers joining in the planning and running of the camp.

A competition earlier in the year was opened to the children of the community to design a logo for the camp with Callum Kilcrann winning this.

This very logo was used for the fabulous camp t-shirts and bags which are still spotted around the community.

Eslin club would like to thank Lisa Mulligan, Sean Reynolds, Gerry Mc Hugh, Conor Mulligan, Aidan Mulligan, Aonghus Mc Crann, John Mitchell, Eilish Mulligan, Saoirse Mc Weeney, Orla Mc Weeney, Majella Higgins , Siobhan and Yuliya, Bridget Stenson, Katrina Sheeran, Sinead Bohan, Paul Kilcrann, Liam Higgins, Claire Faughnan, Eamonn Stenson and Aine Beirne for all their help in the running of the camp and for their efforts in making the camp such an enjoyable and fun filled few days .

We would also like to acknowledge and thank Lorraine and Tina from Krafty Korner for teaching the children how to design and create their own characters from pasta.

Thanks also to Mohill Athletics club for the use of their equipment for our field events and a special word of thanks to Padraig McWeeney for his help in organising the use and delivery of the equipment.

Thanks also to our Community Centre Committee for the use of the community centre over the camp.

Thanks most of all to the amazing children who came along and made it such an enjoyable camp. It was lovely to see the local children all mixing together again and having lots of fun.

Eslin Club

This article and photos were submitted on behalf of the organisers last week